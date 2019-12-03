CLIFTON — This week marks the return of a project from 2018 that aims to put to the joy of the holidays on the faces of children.
Dec. 1 marked the beginning of the second annual Merry Elfing Project in Greenlee and Graham counties. Through December 24, local charity organizer Tish Russom and her merry elves will be spreading gifts located throughout the counties for children to find.
“For anyone who isn’t familiar with it, for 24 days, we hide gifts out in the community for the children to find,” Russom said. “Not only is it special fun for the kids but for the parents as well. Last year it was so much fun. Memories were made that the kids and parents will always cherish. Truly a worthy investment in the lives of others in our community.”
The group is in need of small toys — with toys for girls especially. The group is also recruiting more elves to hide gifts, oversee operations in certain locations and recommend suitable safe locations for the toys to be hidden.
“We can ask local businesses to host a hidden gift, giving them the opportunity to participate in a wonderful community project,” Russom said..
If you can volunteer or donate, or if you’re looking for more information about the project you can find the page on Facebook by searching @CheerfulHelper.