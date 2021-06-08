The Mescal and Telegraph fires in Gila and Pinal counties continue to grow and residents are urged to monitor the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and Gila County Health and Emergency Management Facebook pages for up-to-date developments.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Mescal Fire 12 miles southeast of Globe had grown to just under 67,000 areas and was 23% contained. San Carlos reservation residents were allowed to go home this morning, but they and others could be evacuated at anytime; they're in "Set" status, as in Ready, Get Set and Go.
Those other communities include:
• San Carlos High School Area (Coyote Flats)
• Soda Canyon
• Lower Peridot
• Skill Center
• Peridot South
• T11 Ranch
• Beverly Hills
• El Capitan west of State Route 77
The fire started June 2, but the cause remains unknown. More than 600 firefighters are working to control the blaze, with some of them patrolling Highway 70 to make sure the fire doesn't cross the highway, which remains closed to semis from milepost 272 to 302.
The Telegraph Fire near Top-of-the-World an hour southwest of the Mescal Fire has grown to nearly 72,000 acres and 300 firefighters are working on it. It's at zero percent contained.
The fire was human-caused and began on Friday, June 4.