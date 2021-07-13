The new roof on the Benjamin F. Billingsley House is coming along.
Richard Billingsley, grandson of Benjamin Billingsley and Eleanor “Nelly” Hilton, has been overseeing the project for the Duncan P.R.I.D.E. Society, which now owns the historic building, said society chairwoman Joan Billingsley.
An outside wall and some window frames had to be restored in order to support the new roof, which is metal, Billingsley said. The society had originally hope to replace the roof with one that looked like the original, but realized that wasn’t economically feasible, she said.
Dianne Vandell, the society’s secretary/treasurer, said they’ve raised about $11,000 so far to restore the home. They still need additional funds for the roof and to replace all of the doors and windows.
“They’re working on it everyday and it’s looking beautiful,” Vandell said.
The society had hired a Safford firm to replace the roof, but that didn’t work out and the society felt like it couldn’t wait any longer, Joan Billingsley said. Attempts to obtain grant funding haven’t been successful thus far.
“We felt like if we didn’t get the roof restored soon, there’d be nothing left to restore,” she said. “It’s time and I’m so glad we’re finally seeing some progress made.”
Hopefully, she said, potential donors will also be more likely to come forward after having seen the progress made.
According to family lore, Benjamin Billingsley built the home in the late 1890s after his then fiancee, “Nelly” Hilton came to Duncan and promptly announced she would not be moving there until he built her a home. The couple would go on to have five children.
The home was donated to the society last year.
Once the roof is done, the society can begin to work on restoring the inside, Joan Billingsley said.
The society is responsible for the renovation of Spezia Square, the Sandra Day O’Connor walkway, Veterans’ Park and various other beautification projects. Seventeen Duncan residents formed the society in 2001 after the historic Frieheit Building was destroyed to their dismay, she said.