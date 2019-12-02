MORENCI — There’s an opportunity for people in Clifton and Morenci to give back to the community, but time is running out.
Metcalf Elementary School and the Greenlee County Health Department are holding the annual new underwear and new sock drive. Donations made will go to benefit needy children within the community.
“Please only donate new items, sizes 2T-through adult sizes, for both boys and girls who are in need in our community.” organizers said.
The window to participate in the drive is closing. The group needs all donations to be turned in no later than Dec. 13. Items donated can be dropped off at either Metcalf Elementary School or the Greenlee Health Department.
For more information contact the Health Department at 928-865-2601 or the Morenci Unified School District at 928-865-2081.