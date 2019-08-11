PHOENIX — Earlier this month, the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith, and Family announced the availability of grant funding in the ongoing fight against opioid addiction.
The Arizona State Opioid Response Grants Program is accepting applications for a portion of $1.2 million that’s being distributed to programs throughout the state that “have the capacity to support the full implementation of the Arizona Rx Drug Toolkit in their communities.”
The toolkit is a set of five strategies to combat excessive and unprescribed use of opioids in a community, as well as increase public awareness of the problem.
According to Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith, and Family, an average of two Arizonans die every day from pain reliever overdoses, a 16.3-percent increase from 2015 numbers.
The grant window is currently open and closes Sept. 18, at 5 p.m.
“The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith, and Family invites grant applications from Arizona entities that include nonprofit 501©(3) organizations, local and county-based substance abuse prevention coalitions, Arizona tribal nations, tribal coalitions and tribal communities, and any partnership with those organizations (an Arizona fiscal agent must be designated),” the office wrote.
Interested parties can contact Procurement Manager Sarah Bean at sbean@az.gov.