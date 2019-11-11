APACHE COUNTY — It was a tragic end to a search last week as a man missing in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests was found dead.
The initial report for 60-year-old Greg Foster, of Show Low, was received by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 5. Foster had failed to return from cutting wood in the Wallow burn area designated for fuelwood permits the day before, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests has resources in the area and respectfully asks if you will be in that area or know of anyone that may be going to that area, to please be on the lookout for this individual,” The ASNF wrote in a release while law enforcement searched.
The next day, ACSO announced that, with the help of the Forest Service, Arizona Game and Fish and the Arizona Department of Safety Aviation unit, they located Foster’s body.
“At approximately 3:51 p.m., Mr. Foster was located near mile marker 1 on Forest Service Road 24, near Big Lake,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “Unfortunately, Mr. Foster was discovered deceased after receiving fatal injuries from a falling tree he had cut.”
The ACSO stated that there were no signs of foul play and the cause of death was determined to be accidental.