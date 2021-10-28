In a surprise announcement made following the Wednesday night match with Yavapai, the large crowd on hand was told Coach Shari Kay was being inducted into the 2021 Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. Athletic Director Jim Bagnall presented Kay with the plaque commemorating the honor.
Taya Baldwin drives the ball hard over the net past the Yavapai defenders Wednesday night as the Monsters returned home after a 3.5 week absence due to scheduling and COVID-19 issues with opposing teams.
Freshman setter Kadyn Osborne sets the ball up as Taya Baldwin, sophomore, prepares to go up and meet the ball at its apex Wednesday night.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Freshman Reagan Olson receives the serve and passes the ball forward during the Gila Monsters' final home game of the season. The Monster lost the match to Yavapai, 19-25, 22-25 and 28-30.
Sophomore Savanna White was a force at the net Wednesday night and her play in the final set of the night was pivotal.
Kadyn Osborne and Savanna White reach high to block the incoming Yavapai shot.
Savanna White tries to drive the ball past the outstretched arms of the Yavapai defenders Wednesday night.
The Eastern Arizona College drumline was on hand to keep the crowd fired up at the Gila Monsters' homecoming and final home match of the 2021 season.
Larssen Anderson and Taya Baldwin put out maximum effort to block this Yavapai shot Wednesday night.
Wednesday night was a true homecoming for the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monster Volleyball team.
They finally returned to play a home game after more than three weeks on the road. Several games this season had to be canceled due to COVID-19 issues arising with opposing teams.
The homecoming was a little bitter sweet. Although the Monsters were welcomed home by a big crowd of fans and a full student section, EAC lost in three sets to Yavapai 19-25, 22-25 and in a final, “edge of your seat” 30-28 thriller.
The loss moves Eastern to 9-15 overall and 5-7 in conference play.
In set one Yavapai got out to a 12-5 lead, at which point coach Shari Kay called for a time out. Following the time out EAC went on a 6-2 scoring run to cut the gap to 11-14. The Roughriders of Yavapai countered by steadily pulling away, getting a 21-15 lead over the Monsters. Eastern cut the gap to 19-21 and now it was time for Yavapai Coach Zackary Shaver to call for time-out. YCC score the four points needed to win, 25-19.
The Roughriders began the second set with an early 6-3 margin, but EAC managed to knot things up a 7-7, the first of six tied scores in the set.
At 11-10 the Monsters took their first lead of the contest and at 13-11 YCC called for a time-out. The time out did not slow the Monsters down any, as they built an 18-15 advantage and continued to keep the Roughriders at bay. Yavapai was able to tie things up at 21 points each, and they were able to pull away from EAC 4-1 to reach 25-22 and claim set number two.
EAC and YCC went point-for-point to start the third set, with Eastern taking a an 8-5 lead. The Roughriders stopped the clock, after which the tied the score at 8-8.
At 13-13 Yavapai started to pull away getting up 18-14. Coach Kay called for her time-out and the Monsters responded by tying things up at 20-20. There would be six more knotted scores down the stretch, final tie at 28 each. Yavapai would manage to get the final two points necessary for the win, 30-28.
The Region 1 Championship begins on Nov.3 and the District Championship is scheduled for Nov. 9.