Clifton came close to getting a new mayor Thursday, but in the end Luis Montoya retained his seat.
Thursday was the final official meeting of the old Clifton Town Council and the first official meeting of the new town council. The council said goodbye to Vice Mayor Barbara Ahmann, who opted not to run for re-election in November, and swore in those council members who ran unopposed.
The council was also asked to appoint a mayor. Ray West, B. Waddell Reyes and Ray Lorenzo nominated fellow council member Laura Dorrell, while Dorrell, John Freida and Montoya nominated Montoya.
With Ahmann no longer able to break the tie, Dorrell and Montoya were asked to give a speech about why they should be chosen mayor.
As it turned out, Dorrell said her responsibilities at the Gila Health Center kept her too busy to be mayor. Although she said she was honored and flattered to be nominated, she couldn't accept the nomination.
The council then voted for Montoya to keep his position and for Dorrell to be the vice mayor.
In other news, the council said goodbye to Susan Goodman, who has been representing the town as its attorney in recent years on behalf of the Gust Rosenfeld law firm, but is retiring at the end of the year. She will be replaced by Trish Stuhan, who works for the same law firm.
The town council is supposed to discuss how it intends to replace Ahmann next month. It will likely post an ad for the position, said Espie Castaneda, town clerk.