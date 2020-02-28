CLIFTON — A monument has been erected to honor the memory of a young man who perished while kayaking on the Gila River last year.
Dylan Archuleta lost his life March 3, 2019, near the campgrounds on the Black Hills Byway, when he became pinned under his canoe a quarter mile upstream from the Safford Bridge.
During rescue efforts, Archuleta’s body slipped out of the canoe, leading to a multi-month search effort that was resolved Aug. 9. The search involved 17 different agencies.
The monument is a stone bench bearing a plaque with the inscription, “Forever in our Hearts.”
“We were honored to help set this monument up in memory of Dylan Archuleta. Thank you to the family for letting us be a part of this and also thank you to BLM for making this possible,” the Clifton Fire Department posted on social media.