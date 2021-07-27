Metcalf Elementary School students will be seeing a familiar face behind the principal’s desk Wednesday, but it won’t be Jennifer Morales’.
Assistant Principal Chelsea Adams will be taking over as principal now that Morales has been tapped to take over Superintendent David Woodall’s job when he retires in June 2022.
Adams joined the Morenci Unified School District 11 years ago after spending a year teaching kindergarten in the Vail school district south of Tucson. The Morenci native, who has a doctorate’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University, became the assistant principal at Metcalf in 2014.
She considers Morales one of her main mentors and is excited about taking on the new job.
“We have a tradition of excellence here at Metcalf and I want to continue that,” she said.
It’s important to her that Metcalf parents and students feel as though they are part of a family and that they receive an “extraordinary learning experience,” Adams said.
Perhaps not surprisingly, one of her other mentors is Woodall, who just happens to be her father and one of Morales’ mentors.
Earlier this year, Morales praised Woodall’s selection as one of Greenlee County’s Super Heroes.
“He values relationships and he has a passion for education and to make a difference in the lives of not only his students, but his staff as well,” Morales said. “He just has a genuine love for Morenci School District. I could go on and on and on. I’m blessed to work with him.”
Adams said that although Morales will definitely be missed, she doesn’t believe the children will experience any discomfort during the transition. She and Morales shared many duties so the students were used to seeing her in classrooms and all over the school.
Woodall said he wanted to give Morales, who has been with the district 25 years, the same opportunities he had when he transitioned from assistant superintendent to superintendent many years ago. While the position hasn’t existed in awhile, he created it again to give her “an opportunity to work at the district level.”
“I want to make sure the district is in very good hands and we’ll work at a great transition,” Woodall said.
In addition, thanks to pandemic economic relief funds, the district has a lot of projects planned for the next year and it’ll be nice having extra help, Woodall said. The projects include a lot of painting and other “fix ups,” plus remediation, intercession and after-school programs, he said.
Woodall has been with the district a total of 35 years.
Fairbanks Middle School also has a new principal this year, Kelly Hadden, who has spent the last 16 years in the Vail school district. Over at Morenci High, Leo Garcia, who retired from Las Cruces High School as an assistant principal, has taken over as assistant principal and athletic director.