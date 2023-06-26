Two children enjoy the water slide at the indoor pool of the Morenci Aquatic Center. The pool is shallow and lifeguards keep a close watch on all youngsters in the pool. Children must also be accompanied by parents.
Now that summer is officially here, it is peak season for the Morenci Aquatic Center, which these days is the official designation for the outdoor and indoor pools and locker rooms at Morenci Fitness. Overall they are part of the Morenci Community Center.
The facilities are a far cry from what was known simply as the Morenci swimming pool. It was not very big and not at all in compliance with the American Disabilities Act. There was only a dirt and gravel path to the pool. Perhaps the biggest thrill for some was that a Dairy Queen, now long gone, existed enroute to the pool. The ice cream shop was quite popular. Some of whom may be considered "old timers" occasionally say they miss the Dairy Queen.
It was one of only two the only places in all of Greenlee County at which a person could buy an ice cream cone. The other was the now-defunct Estes Drug. Today there are no places in the county at which to simply buy an ice cream cone.
The old pool did not have any amenities such as locker rooms with showers, nor were there any structures that provided shade. Now there are shaded pavilions with tables and lounge seating. Cabanas did not exist at the old pool. Today those are rooms in the same area as locker rooms. Some cabanas can be used for privacy by individuals while others are larger and provide privacy for families.
The outdoor pool has a diving board and, for the more adventurous, a waterslide, a large round tube for which there are steps to climb to the top. From there, swimmers can enter the tube and slide 5 feet down into the pool. There is also a springboard for diving.
The pool is far larger than was its predecessor. The existing pool has six 25-meter lanes, which are ideal for swimming competitions or training. That facility is home to the Manta Rays swimming team.
The indoor pool provides unique features. It is designed for small children, and the water's depth is from 2 to 3 feet. It is very popular among parents and their small children, who must be accompanied by an adult. Many parents use the shallow facility to teach their children how to swim.
In the center of the pool is a water slide reached by stairs near the very top of the structure. It is part of a splash zone that includes a large dump bucket that is filled with water and empties itself into the pool every three minutes or so. Children love it and stand beneath the structure to have all that water splashed down on them.
The Fitness Center was built in 2012 by Freeport McMoran Inc. a few years after it purchased the Morenci copper mine from Phelps Dodge. The Fitness Center cost $11 million to build.
For more information about he Aquatic Center call (928) 865-6598 or go online at morenci.recdesk.com.