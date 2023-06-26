Morenci indoor pool

Two children enjoy the water slide at the indoor pool of the Morenci Aquatic Center. The pool is shallow and lifeguards keep a close watch on all youngsters in the pool. Children must also be accompanied by parents.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

Now that summer is officially here, it is peak season for the Morenci Aquatic Center, which these days is the official designation for the outdoor and indoor pools and locker rooms at Morenci Fitness. Overall they are part of the Morenci Community Center.

The facilities are a far cry from what was known simply as the Morenci swimming pool. It was not very big and not at all in compliance with the American Disabilities Act. There was only a dirt and gravel path to the pool. Perhaps the biggest thrill for some was that a Dairy Queen, now long gone, existed enroute to the pool. The ice cream shop was quite popular. Some of whom may be considered "old timers" occasionally say they miss the Dairy Queen.

Tags

Load comments