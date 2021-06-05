Setting goals and achieving them is nothing new for Morenci High School's 2021 valedictorian, Alaina Ciriello.
When Ciriello, 18, was in eighth grade she spent two months in the hospital after being diagnosed with Lemierre's syndrome. Bacteria from a throat infection poisoned her bloodstream and caused blood clots in her head. Because they were resting on nerves, she lost the ability to see, hear, speak or move.
"I just pushed through it," Ciriello said. "I wanted to overcome it. I fell behind, but I ended up with all As."
When she got to high school, she set out to become Number One in her class, but it wasn't easy. For much of the time, she was neck-and-neck with Jadah Cortez, who ended up as valedictorian.
Ciriello thinks the high school-level math courses she took in middle school helped give her a slight advantage.
It wasn't a bitter contest, though.
"We both wanted to see each other succeed," she said.
She described her parents, Maurizio and Amy, as supportive. She appreciates the fact she never felt undue pressure from them.
"They always say 'We'll support you not matter what you do,'" she said.
Ciriello's drive also prompted her to get up every school morning at 4 o'clock in order to be at Eastern Arizona College for her sports medicine courses.
Thanks to the Gila Valley Institute for Technology and its partnership with EAC, Ciriello already has an associate's degree in general studies and will be heading to the University of Arizona in the fall to pursue a career in physical therapy.
She'll be living with her sister, 2020 MHS grad, Isabella.
Her goal is to one day open her own practice.
While she was a member of five different honor societies (National, Science, Spanish, Math and Technical), Ciriello said she made sure to make time for her boyfriend and friends. They like to drive around, hangout at the park and watch movies together.
Her advice to upcoming students?
"You can still have fun in high school even if you're trying to be valedictorian," Ciriello said. "You don't want to miss your high school years because you have your nose in a book."
One of the biggest things she's going to miss about high school is the comradery she and her classmates developed over the years. Thanks to COVID-19, the Class of 2021 grew exceptionally close.
They raised a lot of money for their graduation ceremony fireworks show and that night was just "magical," Ciriello said. They even had enough money left over to by Vans (shoes) for everyone in the class.
Since she's lived in a small town her whole life, Ciriello said she's excited to see what life is like in a big city and to meet new people.