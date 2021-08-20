featured Morenci man confesses to molesting two girls The Copper Era Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Morenci man is facing four felony charges after being accused of molesting two girls under the age of 15.According to a Clifton Police report, a woman called authorities on June 30 after a 10-year-old girl told her Jason Downing had touched her inappropriately early that morning.During the course of the interview, police learned Downing, a former Marine, confessed his acts to another woman and said he was checking into the Veterans Administration Hospital in Tucson for help.Another girl also came forward during the investigation to say Downing had touched her inappropriately as well, according to the report.Authorities ended up obtaining a telephone recording during which Downing admitted to touching both girls and apologizing, the report said.On July 2, Downing also admitted the crimes to Clifton Chief Omar Negrete during an interview at the VA Hospital, according to the police report.Downing was arrested, booked into the Pima County jail and later transferred to the Greenlee County jail.He was arraigned Aug. 17 on two counts of molestation of a child, sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a minor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jason Downing Charge Criminal Law Crime Felony Police Morenci Report Jail Load comments Trending Stories Accused of excessive speed, Greenlee County sheriff doubts accuracy of GPS tracking equipment Former diner turning into recreational marijuana store New Clifton Circle K closer to fruition PJ's Café owner placed on seven years' probation Facing the challenges: Water, land, cost weighs heavy on local farmers Morenci man confesses to molesting two girls Labor of love: Old ranchito restored for ancestors, generations to come Basteen resigns again, town clerk terminated Financial expert finds several irregularities in Duncan's books All-girl MHS student body determined to make up for last year