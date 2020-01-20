MORENCI — The students from the Morenci Unified School District are ready to go for the district spelling bee next week.
MUSD narrowed down its best and brightest spellers last week to participate in the district bee, which will select the students eligible to go on to the Greenlee County Spelling Bee in February.
“ ‘Tis Spelling Bee season. Congratulations to the top five students at each grade level and alternates for qualifying for the district bee which will be held at Fairbanks (School) on Jan. 29,” MUSD wrote on its social media.
The competition was strong in 2019 where the district narrowed down eight candidates to represent them in that year’s Greenlee County Spelling Bee. It was ultimately Kryzzia Cortez who went on to win the Greenlee County Spelling Bee in Duncan on Feb. 12.
“(I'm) relieved that it's over,” Cortez told the Copper Era in 2019, “but still nervous. I want to thank the people who helped me study, like my friends and my parents.”