MORENCI — This month, the Morenci Community Center wants to help you stay cool . . . cold even.
On Jan. 17, Morenci Recreation is hosting a Polar Plunge event at the Morenci Community Center. The event begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. at the outdoor pool. The event is free for all ages but those who registered by Dec. 27 were able to purchase a T-shirt for $10.
“Do you have what it takes to make the plunge?” Organizers asked. “Join us for a family fun event featuring a plunge into the freezing dunk tank, then warm up by the fire while making s’mores.”
The s’mores are joined by hot cocoa and other events including the indoor heated pool that the whole family can enjoy. The Community Center will also have information on pool safety and the ability to register for CPR and lifeguard classes.
Interested parties can register online at Morenci.recdesk.com, or contact the community center at 928-865-6598.