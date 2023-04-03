Two girls chase after a boy as they run to find a treasure trove of goodies during an Easter egg hunt at DeGrazia Park in 2022. The pre-Easter event draws a large crowd of children and parents. The event will be held again at the park beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be different age groups for the hunt, beginning with toddlers, with older children to follow.
In this file photo, Father Nathaniel Mma of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morenci leads young parishioners carrying a cross as they reach their destination at Sacred Heart cemetery on a Good Friday pilgrimage. Children and adults took turns carrying the cross from Holy Cross to the cemetery. The distance is more than a mile and the final leg requires ascending a steep hill. The annual pilgrimage begins this Friday at 8:30 a.m. The general public is invited to join parishioners to participate in the event.
There will be much activity in churches and elsewhere over the Greenlee County during this Easter weekend. Two of those involve longstanding traditions, both of which will be occurring in Morenci.
One is marked with solemnity while the other is a traditional Easter egg hunt, involving great fun for children and parents.
Friday will see the annual Good Friday pilgrimage from Holy Cross Church in Morenci to the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The trek begins at 8:30 a.m. and is more than a mile long. It involves parishioners carrying a 7-foot-tall cross from the church to the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The event requires walking up some fairly steep hills.
The following day an Easter egg hunt will be held at Ted DeGrazia Park next to the Morenci Community Center. It will begin at 4 p.m. for kids 4 and younger, at 5 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 7, and at 6 p.m. for kids 8 to 10.
There is no charge to participate. In the past adults carry recently born family members in baby carriages or prams. Most parents usually carry beverages and other goodies for their children as well as for themselves.
The event has always been well attended. Parents use their cell phones to take a great money photographs.
Another Morenci Easter egg hunt will be held at Starbuck’s coffee shop on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. That will include eggs being hidden in the shop and the outdoor surrounding area.
Pilgrimage
En route to the cemetery parishioners will take turns carrying the cross. It is made of the skeleton of a large cactus and judging from its height it is most likely that of a Saguaro. In the distant past the pilgrimage began in Clifton and required walking up a rough and rock unpaved trail.
The trek from the Morenci church is all on smooth paved roads. As the pilgrimage approaches the cemetery groups of children traditionally carry the cross to its final destination. It will be followed by a religious service presented by parish priest Father Nathaniel Mma.
Church officials said participants need not belong to the Holy Cross Parish to participate. In fact the general public is invited to participate.