Two girls chase after a boy as they run to find a treasure trove of goodies during an Easter egg hunt at DeGrazia Park in 2022. The pre-Easter event draws a large crowd of children and parents. The event will be held again at the park beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be different age groups for the hunt, beginning with toddlers, with older children to follow.

There will be much activity in churches and elsewhere over the Greenlee County during this Easter weekend. Two of those involve longstanding traditions, both of which will be occurring in Morenci.

One is marked with solemnity while the other is a traditional Easter egg hunt, involving great fun for children and parents.

In this file photo, Father Nathaniel Mma of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morenci leads young parishioners carrying a cross as they reach their destination at Sacred Heart cemetery on a Good Friday pilgrimage. Children and adults took turns carrying the cross from Holy Cross to the cemetery. The distance is more than a mile and the final leg requires ascending a steep hill. The annual pilgrimage begins this Friday at 8:30 a.m. The general public is invited to join parishioners to participate in the event.

