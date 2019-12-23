Mt. Graham Safe House Inc. is a 32-bed short term, emergency housing facility for men, women and children who are victims of domestic or sexual violence.
Some of the advocacy services Mt. Graham Safe House provides to clients in house and non-residential include mobile advocates, who will help with orders of protection and will attend court with victims in cases of domestic or sexual violence.
Mt. Graham Safe House gives referrals and a housing relocation program is offered for those who meet the criteria with help up to three months. A Domestic Violence Task Force meeting is held in Greenlee County and Mt. Graham Safe House is a member of the Graham and Greenlee Chamber of Commerce.
Mt. Graham Safe House can be seen out in the community, putting out flyers, brochures and shoe cards at local businesses for information on how Mt. Graham Safe House can be of help. If someone needs help, Mt. Graham Safe House has an office in the Gila Health Resource building.
Safe Dating classes are taught at Morenci High School, Mt. Graham High School and at EAC. Mt. Graham Safe House offers classes for domestic and sexual violence to in-house or non-residential clients also.
Advocates will respond to emergency rooms in the MGSH service area for both victims of domestic or sexual violence. In 2007 a fund was established to provide emergency care for client’s pets and in 2009 kennels were built on property to allow pets to be sheltered and stay with their families to be free of abuse.
Contact Mt. Graham Safe House at 928-348-9548, on Facebook, Google Voice or text line 626-733-8431.
Mt. Graham Safe House is one of the eight nonprofit organizations that make up the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. Donations to a qualified charitable organization can be claimed on one’s Arizona tax filing, up to $400 for individuals and up to $800 for couples filing jointly. For every dollar contributed, the donor’s Arizona tax liability is reduced by a dollar.
The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition is being administered by Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and includes Tooth B.U.D.D.S., Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, SEACUS Meals on Wheels, Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Mt. Graham Safe House, Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry and Canyonlands Healthcare.
To learn more or to donate go to https://grahamgreenleetcc.org/.