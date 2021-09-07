The Mt. Graham Safe House Benefit Golf Tournament will swing back into action on Sept. 11 at the Greenlee County Country Club in Duncan.
“We really missed it last year, so we’re really glad we’re having it this year,” said Jeanette Aston, the executive director of the safe house. The safe house did not host a golf tournament last year due to the pandemic.
The benefit has been an annual event for 13 years now, Aston said. At the last tournament two years ago they raised a record $1,400. Although Aston said she has no definite goal for how much funds to raise this year, “we’re always out to top the year before.”
The tournament asks people to pay a $50 per person fee to play a four-man scramble game, a golf game format where people compete in teams of four for a high score.
Although seasoned golf pros are welcomed to participate, so are newbies, people willing to learn and people just wanting to have fun for a good cause, Aston said.
“We’ve seen people out there who don’t know how to play. Just come on out and play,” Aston said. “You’ll have a lot of fun, even if you don’t play golf.”
The money the benefit raises goes towards paying for incidentals like food and telephone services that the various grants that the safe house receives don’t cover. The money raised from the benefit also goes towards showing the safe house’s grant giving agencies that the safe house itself has support from the local community.
“Just know that the funds being raised are going to a good purpose. Anything that’s coming in is going to benefit victims,” said a woman who requested anonymity because she is a domestic abuse survivor. She has used the various programs and services at the safe house for about a year. “It’s amazing to see how generous people are and to see how their money is going to a good reason.”
Felicia Fajardo, the advocate coordinator for the safe house said that in the past month alone, the safe house has assisted 36 residents and 47 non-residents, including children.
Along with offering shelter to victims of domestic violence, the safe house also has programs that help people file for victim compensation and guide them through divorce paperwork. The safe house also offers self help groups, arts and crafts and cooking and baking classes, children’s advocacy for domestic abuse survivors with children, transportation help, and an animal shelter for survivors with pets. The safe house also offers the Allstate Moving Ahead Program which offers training in financial and job readinesses for domestic abuse survivors. Out of the 50 people who have graduated from the program, 20 were able to get jobs after the program, six went to school to complete their GEDs and five went into a credit building program, Fajardo said.
“It’s a good feeling to see women come out from such hardships and make something for them and their families,” said the domestic abuse survivor. She said the housing program, where advocates work with survivors to find them apartments or homes to move into, away from their abusers, helped her the most.
“Coming out of a domestic violence situation, I was unable to get a place of my own, so I was able to get assistance with that,” she said. “If not for that, I wouldn’t have been able to do it and I needed to get out of my home.”
Without the program, she said she’d probably be stuck sleeping on a couch.
No other organizations work so hard to help survivors of domestic violence rebuild their lives and succeed.
“Everyone here is amazing. They work their butts off,” she said. “I just want people to know that there are people here to help.”