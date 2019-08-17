CLIFTON — There's closure for family and friends this week as the remains of a drowning victim have been recovered
The Greenlee County Sheriff's Office reports that the remains of Dylan Archuleta were recovered Aug. 9. The cause of death was confirmed by the Pima County Forensic Medical Examiner on Aug. 16.
“The Greenlee County Sheriff's Office and the Archuleta Family would like to thank all who have assisted in the effort to locate Dylan,” GCSO wrote on its social media.
Archuleta drowned after becoming pinned under his kayak while navigating the Gila River March 3. Archuleta was one-quarter mile upstream from the Safford Bridge when he slipped out of the kayak during recovery efforts.
Following his disappearance, more than 17 different agencies and entities worked to find and recover Archuleta. Volunteers, helicopters, dogs and drones were used in the months-long search to recover the remains.
Archuleta’s body was ultimately discovered 10 miles downstream from the initial location.