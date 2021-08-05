A major roadblock for a new Circle K in Clifton was removed Monday when the Arizona Department of Transportation decided not to require a left turn into the future location.
Circle K has been wanting to demolish two buildings on North Coronado Boulevard for months in the hopes of constructing a new store. However, ADOT wanted to ensure motorists could turn left into the site.
On Monday, Town Manager Rudy Perez and Code Enforcement Officer Angel Maldonado met telephonically with ADOT and Circle K officials. At the end of that meeting, Perez said ADOT officials said they'd lift the requirement.
Given the area, Maldonado said there is no room to create a left-turn lane, in addition, Circle K officials have recently turned in a new site plan that includes two access points for the property. Those access points will provide better traffic flow, she said.
The new store will look much like the newest store in Safford in the 1500 block of East Highway 70, Maldonado said. It will have more fuel pumps than the store the company closed down several months ago and be much larger, she said.
As for when construction begins, Maldonado said that remains uncertain. Circle K still has to submit paperwork to ADOT and then to the Town of Clifton.
One of the two buildings due to be demolished is a former Arizona Department of Economic Security building that's been closed for at least five years, Maldonado said.
In related news, Maldonado said a contractor has turned in the necessary paperwork to fix the flooring, walls and plumbing in the closed Circle K next door to the new site.
The plan is to renovate the store and keep it open until the new store is finished, Maldonado said.
It'll likely be a couple of months before it can re-open because they've got to excavate the inside of the store, she said.