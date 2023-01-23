Although Laura Dorrell has been vice mayor of Clifton for two years, she isn't taking anything for granted now that she is stepping into former Mayor Luis Montoya's role. She said there's a lot to learn.
At the Clifton Town Council meeting on Jan. 12, Dorrell was unanimously voted into the mayorship by her fellow council members. Her predecessor, Montoya, stepped down but is still remaining on the board for the next two years.
Dorell, 48, is employed as the chief nursing officer at the Gila Health Resources in Morenci. She owns and operates two businesses, has created a non-profit, serves on the Arizona Medical Board, and is currently the vice president on the United Way board.
A wife and mother, she also co-owns Rey La Rose, a video-editing business with her 16-year-old daughter.
Dorrell has volunteered on multiple non-profit boards, including the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce, and has a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Arizona. She has been on the Clifton Town Council since 2016, after replacing then Councilman Roy Tyler.
How it started
Although she is very service oriented, Dorrell said she never thought of becoming mayor or even being on the council until after serving as the president of the local Chamber of Commerce.
“It all started with the chamber,” Dorrell said.
After being on the chamber board, she learned the ropes and worked with the local government, bridging the divide between community service and civic engagement.
“The chamber became such a great network where people from Safford came,” she said. “I think that was my first slice of how you can really make a difference.”
After being on the Clifton Town Council since 2016, Dorrell said she has found what she wants to do.
“It’s a really good way that I could serve my community. That’s what I wanted to do, serve my community,” she said. “It’s an honor that I was voted in by the council unanimously. It’s humbling. I will do the best that I can do. I have a wonderful mentor in Councilman Montoya.”
A mentorship
Montoya and Dorrell have had a longstanding relationship as mentor and student, Dorrell said. When she graduated from high school, it was Montoya who helped her write her valedictorian speech.
“I trust him, and I look up to him,” Dorrell said.
Following Dorrell’s first meeting as mayor, Montoya said he was excited to watch her perform in his former role. He said it was great to watch her take charge of the meeting just after becoming mayor and stepping into her new responsibility without hesitation.
“She’s enthusiastic, and she pours her heart into everything she does,” he said.
The plan
Dorrell said that while she was serving as vice mayor, Montoya worked so hard and consistently that she hardly ever had to assist in any of his mayoral duties. Because of this, she feels education in her new role is a very important first step before trying to make any changes or move on to any other goals.
“The first six months are going to be learning what I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t have a strategy until I learn the ins and outs of my role.”
After that, she said she’ll continue to work with the council on what is outlined in the town’s general plan.
A supportive team
Dorrell said she wouldn’t be able to follow her dreams without the help of her family. Her parents, husband and daughter support her as she works to serve both her family and her hometown of Clifton.
“My family has been gracious to share me,” she said. “I could not do what I do without a super supportive family.”