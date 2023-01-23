Laura Dorrell

New Clifton Mayor presides over the Town Council's regular meeting on Jan. 12.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

Although Laura Dorrell has been vice mayor of Clifton for two years, she isn't taking anything for granted now that she is stepping into former Mayor Luis Montoya's role. She said there's a lot to learn.

At the Clifton Town Council meeting on Jan. 12, Dorrell was unanimously voted into the mayorship by her fellow council members. Her predecessor, Montoya, stepped down but is still remaining on the board for the next two years.

