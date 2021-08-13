Thanks to the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization, healthcare providers will soon have an easier time getting a hold of your living will.
If you got into a traumatic car accident in the state of Arizona and you were no longer able to speak or otherwise communicate your wants and needs for yourself, medical staff at the hospital you were taken to would either have to look through your medical records to find your next of kin to contact, or, if you had a living will, request to access that living will from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. Starting this year though, that process should be a little less cumbersome and time consuming as living wills, sometimes referred to as advanced healthcare directives, are beginning to be transferred to a more easily navigable, online medical database.
“It’s a big step forward in Arizona,” said Ronnie Squyres, the community educational coordinator for SEAGO’s Area Agency on Aging. “The whole idea is to empower people to have their wishes known and honored.”
Squyres described the Arizona Healthcare Directives Registry as a way to make living wills more accessible for healthcare providers, allowing them to save crucial time while dealing with patients in need of critical care. The records will be housed in the state’s health information exchange, the database where clinicians and healthcare providers access patients electronic health records.
Advanced health care directives/living wills from the Secretary of State’s office are currently being transferred over to the electronic registry Squyres said. There’s no hard deadline for when that process will be complete, but Squyres said the organization that’s creating the registry, Care Directives, is planning to have it completely done by the end of this year.
In the meantime, Squyres is traveling around the four counties that SEAGO serves, dropping off legal forms at local libraries, trying to get people to create and formalize their own living wills.
“It’s really for all adults 18 and over who are able to make decisions for themselves,” Squyres said. “Advanced care directives are a way to have your wishes honored.”