Between homework, sports and other extracurricular activities, high school students sometimes just don’t not enough time in the day to explore other topics they’re interested in. Morenci High School has come up with a solution.
The Cat Academy, a half hour class after lunch, is expanding from just offering tutoring to offering classes designed to “enrich” students, said Principal Don Goodman.
Students can explore Japan, art history, planting, public speaking, historic battles, budgeting, sports nutrition and shorthand.
Yoga, sewing, debate, philosophy, American Sign Language, current events and graphic design/photography also made the list of semester-long classes.
Julie Baker is teaching “Mysteries of the Unknown.”
“We are all asked to write something that we’re passionate about and I like to go down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories,” Baker said. “Kids are always curious about them and I thought it would be a fun way to spend 30 minutes.”
She came up with a potential list of 30 topics and her students are adding and subtracting from the list as they go, Baker said.
They’ll not only be talking about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the conspiracies surrounding the Sept. 11 attacks, but about ghosts like La Llorna, aliens, fairies, gnomes, chupacabras and Big Foot.
During her class, they’ll watch videos, research and give presentations, Baker said.
“It’s just something to have fun with,” she said.
Sophomore Andrew McCallum is taking Baker’s class.
“It sounded interesting to me,” McCallum said. “We’ve been telling stories about our experiences and watching a few videos.”
Freshman Andrea Galvan is taking a gardening course and Kloie McCauley, another freshman, is improving the crocheting skills she picked up from her grandmother.
“I wanted to learn more about gardening,” Galvan said. “I’ve always liked it, but never got to do it anywhere. Right now we’re going over what we’re going to grow in our groups and we’ve gotten to see the greenhouse.”
McCauley confesses she took crocheting because she thought it would be easy.
“I really like it, too. It calms me,” McCauley said.
All three students said they’d like the class time to be extended.
In addition to being fun, Baker said the classes give the students a chance to build relationships.