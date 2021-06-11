Family members who have loved ones in the Greenlee County jail no longer have to worry about getting cashier's checks or money orders before making commissary deposits.
As of June 1, people can deposit funds with a debit or credit card using a kiosk in the jail's lobby.
Greenlee County signed a contract with a new commissary service that provided the kiosk, said Tyler Attaway, jail commander.
Thanks to the kiosk, people will no longer have to wait on jail staff to serve them, Attaway said.
As with the old service, people can still call the commissary service or visit the company's website, www.JailATM, to deposit funds.
The new company, Summit, accepts up to $300 a week per inmate and inmates can order extra snacks, clothing and higher quality toiletry than the county provides.
Families can also order care packs.
A kiosk has also been installed inside the jail for new inmates who have arrived and have a debit or credit card in their possession.