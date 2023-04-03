New law aids mobile home residents evicted due to redevelopment

HB 2381 will increase the level of support mobile homeowners can collect from the state if they are evicted because of a change in use or redevelopment of the mobile home park.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has quickly moved to turn into law a bill that offers assistance to valley mobile home residents facing eviction over the coming days so developers can build new units on the land they once called home.

“Today, I signed HB 2381 into law,” Hobbs posted to Twitter. “Mobile home residents are our neighbors, and deserve adequate compensation when they are forced to leave their homes behind. By increasing resources available through AZHousing, we are taking immediate action to support through families.”

