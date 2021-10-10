Freeport-McMoRan recently announced it will be building a public skatepark and pump track in Morenci. The company released a statement and answered a few questions about them last week through Jim Telle, manager external communications.
The park will be built by Spohn Ranch, a Los Angeles-based company that has been in business 30-plus years and built municipal skatepark projects in more than 40 states and 15 countries. Among its corporate clients are Red Bull and Vans.
"As part of our continuing efforts to work with community, a public skatepark was identified as something that would serve the community and its youth. After consideration of various projects, and in alignment with the community prioritization, Morenci has initiated the process to construct a skate park and pump track on the property west of the Greenlee County Ball Fields. Construction is expected to begin November 1 and planned to be completed by the end of the year," Telle said in a statement.
How did Freeport determine such a facility was needed?
"The company’s decision to undertake this project is in response to surveys of the Morenci community, which indicated interest in a public skateboard park."
How large is the park?
"The park will encompass 7,100 square feet including the skateboard and pump track sections."
Can you please provide any details on the park's features?
"The public skateboard park will have a bowl, quarter pipes, grind rail, jump ramp, and a 250-foot-long pump track. General landscaping and site features will include a sidewalk from Fairbanks Road to the skateboard park, synthetic turf, decorative gravel, a perimeter fence, security cameras and lighting."
How much will the project cost? Who received the contract for the project?