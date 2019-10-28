THATCHER—This year, the Gila Valley Small Business Woman of the Year awards honored a community stalwart.
She was preceded by a number of amazing women who have recently come to include Greenlee County women. Last year’s winner was Meghan Wagley, of Chaparral Mini Mart, who took her winnings and used them to better her business and provide more to the community. The money, she said, was used to purchase a double-door refrigerator that’s able to store produce and other cold groceries for her customers’ availability. “I wish congratulations on this year’s nominees,” she said.
The Greenlee County recipient of the 2019 award was PJ’s Restaurant owner Jackie Norton, and she was introduced by the Greenlee Chamber of Commerce’s Jarod Wallace. “Currently, there are three generations of Jackie’s family working at the business,” he said. “If you take a moment and ponder all the changes over the past 40 years, you get a small glimpse of how incredibly amazing, tenacious and dedicated to her community Jackie is.”
“Thank you all very much,” Norton told the crowd while accepting her award. “I especially want to recognize the other entrepreneurs from Greenlee County because I know how hard it is for us to be successful there, and each and every one of you are. I can’t even remember what to tell you what I’ve done; it’s been 40 years! And I’m 50 . . . but I want to thank Charmaine and the Gila Valley Small Business Awards. It’s very nice, and I ‘m appreciative. For you young ones, hang in there.”
“Running a business for 40 years is reason enough for an award,” Eastern Arizona College Dean Janice Lawhorn said in presenting the award to Norton. “It is undeniable that PJ’s has consistently provided not only a restaurant but a home-away-from-home atmosphere for generations of Greenlee residents.”
The Small Business Development Center’s Charmaine Chidester said that this year’s awards boasted the highest number of nominees yet and that they would continue to present the awards. “The Small Business Development Center is proud to be the engine behind this award program,” she said. To date, the awards have given out at least $8,000 to winners, not including assorted gifts.