CLIFTON — The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce is teaming with Mt. Graham Safe House to promote Domestic Violence Awareness.
On Oct. 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Mt. Graham Safe House will present the Light Up the Night Domestic Violence Awareness event at Fernandez Park in Clifton for the October Chamber of Commerce Mixer.
There will be performances by the Morenci High School band and Junior High School choir, and hamburgers will be served by the Morenci Lions Club.
Guests will hear the stories of survivors and victims who have experienced the pain of domestic violence in their lives.
Earlier, on Oct. 1, Mt. Graham Safe House will host a Candle Light Walk in Graham County, starting at the county courthouse at 6 p.m.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the United States, which began in 1981 with the first Day of Unity organized by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was recognized to help end violence against women and children and, later, men.
In the United States, as many as one in three women, and one in four men, have experienced physical violence from a spouse or intimate partner. Domestic violence hotlines receive as many as 15 calls per minute.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2010 there were 25,376 domestic violence flagged arrests made in Arizona. That is a 17.8-percent increase from arrests made in 2001.
For more information about Mt. Graham Safe House visit http://www.mtgrahamsh.org. The Safe House also has a hotline that can be reached at 1-888-269-9104.