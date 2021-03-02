It is the first time it has happened in the past half-century. It is a matter of the old being transformed into the new.
The old Clifton gym on Leonard Avenue in Clifton will soon be the site of something that has not taken place in Clifton for at least 50 years, perhaps longer. The gym is to become the site of a new housing complex.
Work is already underway at the site that will soon have dwellings on it. It has for decades been nothing more than a dirt parking lot surrounding the gym, which has stood empty and unused for decades, since at least since the 1970s.
It will be the location of “Clifton Manor” which will provide housing for workers at the Freeport McMoran copper mine in nearby Morenci, possibly as soon as July. Housing has long been scarce for mine workers.
The Morenci mine is the largest operating open pit copper mine in North America and continues expanding in size.
Developer Richard “Rick” Hansen received the go ahead for the project at a hearing before the Clifton Town Council in early January. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval for a zoning change in October. That followed with public hearings before the town council in November and December and a final hearing in January when it was approved by the council.
The old gym, erected in the early 1900s, sat vacant for decades until it was acquired by pastor Rick Nations about 20 years ago. It shortly served as a church but again became unused in recent years. Nations’ name appears along with Hansen’s on the zoning application.
The Clifton project will feature 7,900 square feet of residential living area that will include apartments with 32 master bedroom suites. Housing will include 10 condominiums.
Parking space? Hansen said there will definitely be sufficient parking space.
As for the old gym, its historic structure will remain in place and be used as part of the housing complex. Located in the gym is the main floor and a basement.
Hansen, who is from northern Colorado, said he has been a developer for 40 years. What makes the Clifton Manor attractive to him is that it fills a need in the community because of its housing shortage. He also said he thinks this historic mining town is “very attractive.” The town was founded in 1873 and comes with a wealth of Arizona copper mining history.
As for the shortage of housing for mine employees: the company provides housing rentals for employees. However, the waiting list for those seeking company housing is in the hundreds.
Because of the scarcity of rentals in Greenlee County a great number of mine employees live in Safford, 45 miles from Morenci and a 90-mile daily round trip. The average cost of rentals in Safford is far higher than it is for company housing.
There has long been a critical shortage of places to live close to the mine. Some employees drive to and from work from as far away as Lordsburg, N.M., a 120-mile round trip and Tucson, a three-hour one-way journey. Those traveling long distances such as Tucson often stay with fellow workers and return home on their days off.
Over the past 15 years FMI built several new company homes in an area of Shannon Hill in Clifton. The site is known as Copper Verde. Homes are built on hillsides. The houses feature all modern amenities and paved streets.
The future site of the Clifton Manor is in the narrow San Francisco River Canyon in South Clifton. It is abutted by sheer red rock cliffs and steep hills.