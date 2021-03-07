Despite this year being the most challenging yet for parents, students, and educators, the staff at Metcalf Elementary understand the true importance of community and lifting each other up. They have learned that joy can be found even in the smallest of moments. They have learned that kids still show up, parents still show up, teachers still show up, and education still needs to be celebrated. That’s why on February 12, Metcalf Elementary came together for One Heart, One School to celebrate education.
Teachers planned engaging lessons centered around Love, Kindness, and Unity – inspired by Valentine’s Day. Mrs. Chelsea Adams, Metcalf Assistant Principal, stated “One Heart, One School was all about spreading kindness and having fun learning experiences, ranging from crafts to games to science experiments. Teamwork, effort, passion, and smiles made it a great day.”
This is the best day ever… a phrase heard several times throughout the day. When Andres Aguilera, a fourth-grader in Mrs. Harper’s class was asked what he loved best, he stated that “he felt like a star walking down the hallway with all the decorations and balloons. He learned a lot about the heart and loved the activity that taught him to think before we speak.”
Ms. Meghan McGinty, a third grade teacher thought One Heart, One School was an exciting opportunity to build relationships with students outside their classrooms.
“In a normal year, I get to interact with and teach all students in third grade on a regular basis. This day gave us the time to make connections with new students,” McGinty stated.
“While academic rigor is essential, none of it will matter without relationships with students. We are fortunate to work with a staff that creates magical learning opportunities not only for special days like One Heart, One School, but every day at Metcalf Elementary School,” said Jennifer Morales, principal.
Events such as this are nothing new at Metcalf Elementary. They are inspired by Get Your Teach On – an educational revolution.
To get inspired, 14 educators from Metcalf Elementary School traveled to Dallas, Texas in June of 2019 for a four-day conference sponsored by the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties. The educators returned to school feeling empowered, motivated, and prepared to create dynamic lessons that challenge students and amp up the rigor in the classroom all while building a true love for learning in your students all year long!
The Metcalf staff learned to take ordinary standards and create an extraordinary learning experience for your students!