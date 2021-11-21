The Sante Fe Gold Corporation announced Thursday that it's purchased 11 acres of property in Duncan to build an ore processing mill.
Neither Duncan Interim Manager Philip Cushman or Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier had heard about the deal, but they were nonetheless pleased about the possibility of new jobs being created.
Both men identified a potential site for the processing mill, but calls to the owner of the property weren't returned prior to deadline.
According to a news release, the site is approximately 15 miles from Santa Fe Corps' mines in New Mexico and was chosen "because the regulations and permitting in Arizona are more favorable for the operations as planned."
The site has truck scales and two buildings and the construction company chosen to build the mill is locating the required equipment build the site, , the release said.
“We are very happy that after months of hard work, our search to acquire an optimal site for construction and operation of our ore mill has been successfully concluded with its acquisition," Brian Adair, Santa Fe Gold chairman of the board, said in the release.
Cushman said he hopes to hear from the corporation in the near future.
"I'm sure the mayor and council would love to be part of the ribbon cutting ceremony," he said.