Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry is more than a food pantry that provides donated food for those in need — it also grows nutrient dense produce in the garden to provide Gila Valley neighbors with better food choices to help prevent illness caused by poor food choice.
The pantry doors are open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The pantry is a pantry of choice where clients choose their own food in the pantry store.
Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry also delivers food to outlying settlements, to other nonprofits, and low income and elderly apartments.
Many people believe that pantry clients visit each month for years on end but this is a misconception. Most pantry clients only need temporary help because of unforeseen debt for a variety of reasons. Forty-three percent of pantry clients visit only once per year. Those that visit four to 12 times per year, make up 22 percent of clients, many of whom are over the age of 60.
Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry’s mission is two-fold: feeding those in need and educating area youths. The farm currently educates 10 classes each week for an hour of garden education. Some of the topics include nutrition, how to garden, how wildlife interacts with crops, problem solving garden issues, measurements of garden plots, distance between plants, and many other things that provides youths with lifelong skills. One group of middle schoolers are building wooden benches for the garden, two of which have stated they would like to be carpenters when they grow up.
Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry owns and operates a bunkhouse that houses NCCC AmeriCorps members through a partnership with Gila Watershed Partnership. These AmeriCorps members volunteer for many organizations throughout the Gila Valley besides Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry and GWP.
For those who are not pantry clients, the farm offers produce for purchase through Harvest Your Own days on Tuesdays and Fridays when there is abundant produce.
Stop by to visit or e-mail ONFandP@gmail.com to set up a tour of the garden and pantry.
Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry is one of the eight nonprofit organizations that make up the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. Donations to a qualified charitable organization can be claimed on one’s Arizona tax filing, up to $400 for individuals and up to $800 for couples filing jointly. For every dollar contributed, the donor’s Arizona tax liability is reduced by a dollar.
The Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition is being administered by Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and includes Tooth B.U.D.D.S., Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, SEACUS Meals on Wheels, Graham County Rehabilitation Center, Mt. Graham Safe House, Our Neighbor’s Farm & Pantry and Canyonlands Healthcare.
To learn more or to donate go to https://grahamgreenleetcc.org/.