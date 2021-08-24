Yeah, sure Elon Musk hopes to help colonize Mars one day, but did you know there are a handful of kids in Duncan who have already created Martian space settlements?
That’s right. Ariel Harrington, Emmarald Sweetser, Matilda Hilton and Loren Martinez are integral members of two companies that have already created settlements from the ground up.
They determined what the buildings should be made of and worked out the construction costs. They figured out how to get Earthlings to Mars safely. They worked on the buildings’ infrastructure, figuring out how to protect humans from the environment. They designed living and working environments and calculated how much electricity, oxygen, food and water the occupants would need. They determined the size of their police and fire departments and their hospitals. They created universities and an observatory. They even designed computers and robots to help humans with the construction and upkeep of the settlement.
So, OK. The four teenagers won’t be leaving for Mars any day soon, but they really did create Martian space settlements. Just a few weeks ago, the four participated in the 28th Annual International Space Settlement Design Competition that is sponsored by the National Space Society and held at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Four years ago, Duncan High School created a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Club and members have been competing for the right to go to the ISSDC ever since with the assistance of Becky Booth, who teaches everything science related at DHS.
Getting to Florida is not guaranteed. Students must either win the right to compete at a regional event or they can be invited to attend based on their performance during regionals or by building a qualifying project they must turn in. The trip is partially funded through tax credit funds and money raised by working concessions at ball games.
Every year the organizers of the events put out a 5-page request for proposals on projects, changing the scenarios every time. The kids who get to go to Florida form their own companies, complete with organizational charts and responsibilities, and work with kids from across the world in teams of 40-plus. After formalizing their plan, they create a 34-minute presentation and answer organizers’ questions.
This year Ariel, Loren and Emmarald’s company, Vulture Aviation, was actually “awarded the contract” by event’s organizers. Matilda’s company, RockDonnel, won the best presentation award.
“The goal of this is to submit a design that answers the customer’s expectations than anybody else’s,” Booth said.
“And the design is usually for a settlement out in space, but for the past couple of ‘turn-in’ competitions, we’ve been having to make a space settlement that could transport people entering here and Mars and the last couple of international competitions, we’ve been having to make actual space settlements on Mars. The last regional we did a little mining camp on Mars,” Ariel, a 16-year-old junior, said.
“It’s a different scenario every time and it’s entirely based on technology used now or at least conceptualized whether it’s actually in use at this time and there’s total fiction in there, too, but the majority of it are actual science concepts,” Booth said.
This year Matilda earned the right to travel to Florida by being on a qualifying regional team, while her classmates were invited to go because of the outstanding work they did on their “turn in” qualifying project, Booth said.
The dedication her students put into their projects never fails to amaze Booth.
“I am always blown away by the amount of work these kids are willing to do for the competition. They give up socializing and sleep to dedicate time to these projects. They are so innovative and dedicated and I can see it with their successes,” Booth said. “The fact that the students on both teams had success this year in Florida was gratifying. The students worked outside of their normal comfort zones to get to Florida. Working virtually across multiple time zones is difficult to do and they were able to do this in the regional competition. I think it was a little bit easier for them in Florida because almost half of their teams were there in person. They still had to work around language differences and time zones, but persevered and the results were very much appreciated by the competitors and me.”
Matilda, a 17-year-old senior who hopes to study marine biology in college, was urged to join a variety of clubs by her older sisters, but she joined the STEM Club because she hoped to get to go to Florida. Following the competition, the kids get to tour the Kennedy Space Center and spend time on the beach.
“It’s really unlike any other club that I’ve gotten to do in terms of what needs to get done and the pressure put on you, but a good pressure,” Matilda said. “It’s really helped me to be able to navigate what I really want in a STEM career. I used to want to be an engineer, but then I learned that’s not really where my skills are at. In a lot of these competitions, my role has been as a graphic designer. You need to visualize these ideas because if you’re an engineer and you make an amazing thing, but you can’t explain it to the judges, then this amazing thing will never get off the ground.”
Ariel, a 16-year-old junior, is a self-proclaimed nerd who has toyed with the idea of being an astronomer since the second grade.
“I love space,” Ariel said.
“You should have seen her at the Kennedy Space Center,” Matilda said.
“Oh, I totally geeked out,” Ariel said.
She plans to study engineering in college.
“If I did get to work at an observatory it’d be really helpful to know how to operate and fix that equipment,” Ariel said.
Emmarald, who is not yet a member of the STEM club, was invited to go to Florida after a club member opted not to go. Club members thought the 15-year-old sophomore would have fun and do well during the competition. She helped Loren and other members of the human engineering department figure out what amenities were needed.
She’s not quite sure what career she’ll go into, but she said going to Florida was a great experience, despite being “super stressful.”
The teenagers said they loved meeting experts in their fields and teenagers from other countries. Not only did they learn how to communicate with people whose native tongue was something other than English, they learned how to speak and present in large crowds. They learned how to work through their mistakes, manage their time and how to lead.
It was also a blast staying up 24-hours to make deadline; it helped them build friendships, Matilda said.
“It’s a lot of fun, you get to meet a lot of people, learn a lot of new things and you get to use your imagination,” Ariel said. “You’re able to try to build something people couldn’t even imagine.”