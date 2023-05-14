The parents of a Duncan Elementary School Student have asked Duncan Unified School District board to take action on the subject of school bullying in the near future.

Addressing the DUSD board during public comments at its May 8 meeting, Eric and Aubre Norlund said alleged their daughter had been assaulted twice by another student. They told the board that after they turned to the Student Handbook for guidance for parents and school staff on addressing such behavior, they found the topic was not covered.

