The parents of a Duncan Elementary School Student have asked Duncan Unified School District board to take action on the subject of school bullying in the near future.
Addressing the DUSD board during public comments at its May 8 meeting, Eric and Aubre Norlund said alleged their daughter had been assaulted twice by another student. They told the board that after they turned to the Student Handbook for guidance for parents and school staff on addressing such behavior, they found the topic was not covered.
Acknowledging the board could not take up the issue as an action item at that particular meeting, the Norlunds requested that the issue be addressed at a future meeting.
During Superintendent Eldon Merrell’s report, he announced he would be attending the AIA Champions Gala to accept the Excellence in Sportsmanship Award for Duncan High School.
“This is a great honor for our school,” he said.
In unfinished business, The board was finally set to pass a student drug testing policy when board member Pamela Harrington voiced an objection to one section of the policy. The policy does not specifically say that counseling would be equally available to all first offenders regardless of income. The item was tabled until proper wording could be written.
In new business, the board accepted the resignations of Whitney Conger, Wendy Ford, Hanna Hilton, Kallie Lunt, Brandy Paz, Denise Shannon and Sarah Barker.
Kara Wagley was hired as special education teacher-director
Terrie Sloan and Shannon Carver will continue as long-term subs.
High school and junior high fees will remain unchanged.
Eldon Merrell, Steve Korzan and Marcella Harris will be qualified evaluators for 2023-2024.
Several fall coaches were approved: Kix Conger, high school football assistant; Cesar Contreras, high school football assistant; Kassi Mortensen, high school volleyball head coach; Whitney Conger, high school volleyball assistant; Kix Conger, high school volleyball volunteer; Trey Merrell, high school volleyball volunteer; Joey Bejarano, junior high football head coach; Kristen Hoglan, junior high volleyball head coach; Bonice Jensen, junior high volleyball assistant; Kiley McGrath, junior high volleyball volunteer and Steve Korzan, junior high volleyball volunteer.
In final action, the DUSD board approved the disposal of items that did not sell in the recent auction.
A future agenda item will address the Norlunds' request to update the Student Handbook.