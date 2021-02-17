Pima High School recently announced February's Students of the Month. Students of the Month are selected by their peers, staff and administration. The Pima Turkey Trot and PHS Booster club have partnered to provide each of the students with a custom engraved Roughrider hydro flask, $10 gift card to a local restaurant and a Roughrider T-shirt.
