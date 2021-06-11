The Pinnacle Fire west of Safford and north of Klondyke has grown to 1,800 acres and roughly 30 firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control.
According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the cause of the fire, which began around noon Thursday, remains under investigation.
The Mescal Fire near Globe, which began June 1, is now at roughly 72,000 acres and is 77% contained with 345 firefighters working on it. Investigators are still trying to determine what started it, too.
The Telegraph Fire near Superior is nearly 87,000 acres and is 40% contained. More than 900 firefighters continue to protect assets in that community, Top-of-the-World, Claypool, Miami and Globe.
U.S 60 from Superior to Miami remains closed.