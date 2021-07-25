The Duncan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints hosted a Pioneer Day Celebration Saturday to honor members of the church who settled the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, and other pioneers. Families made ice cream, spit cherry pits, marveled as a trebuchet tossed watermelons and enjoyed great food.
