PJ’s Café owner Jackie Norton was placed on seven years' supervised probation Friday after pleading guilty to three felony charges in Greenlee County Superior Court.
According to a presentence report prepared by a Greenlee County probation officer, a PJ's Café employee called officials to ask about her tax refund and they discovered that neither Norton or the café were registered with the Arizona Department of Revenue.
During the course of the subsequent investigation, detectives learned Norton had withdrawn $10,000 in Social Security taxes from an employee from 2009 to 2014, but had never given the money to authorities. In addition, they discovered Norton had failed to remit more than $181,000 in sales taxes over a six-year period. Employees of the Arizona Department of Revenue went so far as to go into the café on numerous times to dine in order to confirm Norton was actually collecting the sales tax.
Norton, who was indicted in October on 17 felony charges, pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and artifices, failure to file transaction privilege tax returns and filing a false return.
In an interview with the probation officer, Norton said that prior to his death in 2002, her husband had always paid the taxes and then she took over. She "offered no explanation as to why she stopped," the report said.
Norton didn't excuse her actions and told the officer she believes her actions brought shame to her family and business.
"I was wrong. I am extremely remorseful and I want to pay restitution," Norton told the officer. "The court is fair and I will never ever put myself or my family in this place again."
The probation officer recommended that Judge Kenneth Fields place Norton on seven years' probation. Although Norton is 78, the probation officer didn't consider it a mitigating factor considering she was elderly when the crimes were committed.
Although she withheld a lot of money for "her own enrichment," the probation officer wrote in his report he had a "difficult time thinking of her in the caliber of Bernie Madoff, Martha Stewart or Lori Laughlin."
Although Norton told the probation officer she was in "general good health," her attorney, Andrew Marcantel of Chandler, cited her age and poor health as two of the reasons she wasn't facing prison time under the terms of her plea agreement.
In a sentencing memorandum sent to the judge, Marcantel cited two past heart attacks, serious back issues, gastroparesis, coronary artery disease, past bouts with cancer, kidney issues and macular degeneration as reasons why she shouldn't be placed in prison. He also said sending Norton to prison would make her "unconscionably susceptible to contracting COVID-19."
Marcantel described Norton as a "pillar" of the community who has been involved with numerous charities and community endeavors since she bought the café in 1979. She's employed dozens of people and helped raise her grandchildren, he said. He submitted nearly two dozen letters written on her behalf. Among those who wrote letters were former and current Clifton Town Managers Luis Montoya and Mark Foote, town council member and Clifton Hotel owner Karen Frye, Greenlee County Tourism Council member Akos Kovach and owner of the Blue Door Sanctuary, Kimmy Henderson.
The defense attorney asked the judge to impose a four-year probation sentence on the great-grandmother, saying she was ready to make a $25,000 down payment on the $181,992 restitution owed and a $20,000 payment every six months thereafter. She makes no excuses for her actions and just wants to make things right, Marcantel said. There's even a chance Norton could pay all of the restitution owed in less than four years, he said.
The judge said he thought the seven years' probation was warranted.
Under the terms of Norton's plea agreement, all of the other counts pending against her were dismissed.