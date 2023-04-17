It began more than a half-century ago and is only growing stronger. That is Earth Day and its 53rd anniversary will be celebrated around the world on April 22. It includes an observance that will be quite special and unique in Duncan and in Morenci.

Earth Day will be observed in Duncan on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park. In Morenci the observance will be on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Morenci Library.

Tags

Load comments