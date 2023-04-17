It began more than a half-century ago and is only growing stronger. That is Earth Day and its 53rd anniversary will be celebrated around the world on April 22. It includes an observance that will be quite special and unique in Duncan and in Morenci.
Earth Day will be observed in Duncan on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park. In Morenci the observance will be on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Morenci Library.
The Morenci Community Center staff will have several tables set up on which a wide variety of plants will be displayed. There will also be many plants beneath the tables. All of the plants will be offered free of charge to the public. The many types of succulent plants, related to cacti, offered to the public are among the most unique. The plants are smooth and looked somewhat akin to a blossoming flower. Also, none of them had barbs or stickers as do most cacti.
Along with the Morenci Community Center staff, the Gila Watershed Partnership and the University of Arizona Extension Service will participate in the event. Master Gardener Bill Cook of the University of Arizona Extension will help people identify various plants and offer information on how to care for them. That includes how much certain plants should be exposed to the sun and how often they should be watered.
The Morenci Community Center is under the auspices of global mining giant Freeport-McMoran. It owns most of and operates operates the Morenci open pit copper mine, which is the largest such operating copper mine in North America. FMI is also playing a key role in Duncan’s Earth Day observance
The first ever Earth Day was observed in 1970. It was a life-changing event for one Clifton resident who was in high school in Phoenix at the time.
“This was before the Environmental Protection Agency existed,” the resident explained. “In Cleveland in 1969, the Cuyahoga River running through town was on fire due to all the chemicals in it. There were books popular at the time like “The Population Bomb” and “Silent Spring.” People were really alarmed and concerned about what we were doing to our environment, and Earth Day was the start of a mass event to take action.”
The resident went on to describe that April day at school in 1970. “It wasn’t a holiday or anything like that, but everyone knew you were supposed to walk or ride your bike to school or work that day. So after school, a group of us kids stood on Missouri Avenue and yelled at people who drove by, telling them to ride a bike. I guess if you did that in Phoenix today, you’d be shot, but people then mostly laughed or flashed a peace sign. After Earth Day, most of my friends and I rode our bikes to school every day though we had just gotten our drivers’ license that year. In my English class, we made an 8mm movie about littering with John Denver in the background singing “Whose Garden Was This.” It was such a huge awakening, but we never dreamed Earth Day would still be celebrated even the following year, much less more than 50 years later.”
The citizen added that she has tried to observe Earth Day every year since then in one form or another.
According to the History Channel website, Earth Day was the brainchild of Democratic Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, a staunch environmentalist who hoped to provide unity to the grassroots environmental movement and increase ecological awareness. “The objective was to get a nationwide demonstration of concern for the environment so large that it would shake the political establishment out of its lethargy,” Nelson said, “and, finally, force this issue permanently onto the national political agenda.”
The History Channel website suggests that the first Earth Day indeed increased environmental awareness in America. So much so that in July 1970 the Environmental Protection Agency was established by President Richard Nixon by special executive order to regulate and enforce national pollution legislation. Earth Day also led to the passage of the Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts.