DUNCAN — Getting the most out of the green in Greenlee, the Master Gardener Program returns this October with a workshop on planting.
The Plant Selection and Planting Techniques workshop will take place Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension.
“Fall is the best time to plant most trees and shrubs here in Greenlee County,” Program Coordinator Bill Cook said.
The workshop will examine growing techniques tailored for location and season, while teaching participants how to see the best results for the effort.
The workshop has a fee of $10 for the general public but is included in the tuition for those enrolled in the Master Gardener Program. Those attending can expect a short break for lunch around noon and are advised to pack a lunch.
For more information about this and other Master Gardener workshops contact Bill Cook at wrc@email.Arizona.edu.