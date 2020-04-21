Longtime Greenlee County School Superintendent Tom Powers will be retiring this summer.
On Apr. 16 Powers, who has served as superintendent since 2000, submitted a letter of resignation announcing his wish to retire. On Tuesday, five days later, the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors granted his wish in a unanimous vote.
"The past 50 years of service to the students, staff and administrators of our amazing schools has been extremely rewarding," Powers' letter read in part. "I am lucky to have been a part of this tremendous tradition."
"Tom has been very involved in our community and our schools. He's going to be missed," said Supervisor David Gomez.
Powers will stay on as superintendent through June 30; Morenci High School Principal Bryan Boling will serve the rest of Powers' term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020. Boling is also running for school superintendent in this year's election, where he is unopposed.
Powers recommended Boling in another letter to the Board of Supervisors.
"I would like for him to have the opportunity to work with (chief deputy superintendent) Ms. Grace Valenzuela before she retires. This experience should result in a seamless transition," he wrote.