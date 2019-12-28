PHOENIX — There’s an opportunity for young women who want to test how far their minds will take them thanks to an expedition program.
Inspiring Girls Expeditions has opened applications for 2020 expeditions in the United States and Canada. Teenage girls aged 16-17 (by June 1, 2020) can apply for a tuition-free expedition into a remote wilderness for a 12-day science study trip.
“Through scientific field studies with our team of professional scientists, artists, and wilderness guides, you will build critical thinking skills, gain self-confidence, and make lasting friendships,” Inspiring Girls Expeditions wrote.
Inspiring Girls Expeditions has named the June 2020 trip in the program, “Girls on Ice Alaska” and said that, “Each June, a team of nine girls spends 12 days in the Eastern Alaska Range, exploring Gulkana Glacier and the surrounding alpine landscape. We experience everything from hiking through alpine meadows to observing a noisy icefall; from spotting caribou on the mountain slopes to traveling across snow-covered glaciers, all while taking advantage of Alaska’s long summer days.”
Those interested can learn more about the trip and the application process at https://www.inspiringgirls.org/about-applying.