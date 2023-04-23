Quality compost can help your garden thrive

Compost is the single best supplement you can give your garden soil. With compost, you are creating rich humus for your garden, adding nutrient for your plants and helping to retain moisture in your soil. All the while, reducing waste, saving money and creating a healthier garden.

Composting is a natural process by which soil organisms convert raw organic materials into a nutrient rich mulch, which can be used in many ways and for many purposes. The process is easy. Soil organisms are doing most of the work, as long as we provide the three basic necessities of life.

Composting environmental impact

