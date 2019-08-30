CLIFTON — A community is its people, and there are few as important to its function as its members of local government.
In the leadup to the 2020 election year, the Copper Era will be featuring elected officials from throughout Greenlee County, asking about their communities and their approach to local issues. This week, we asked questions of Deborah Mendelsohn, proprietor of the Simpson Hotel and member of the Duncan Town Council.
COPPER ERA: What issue or issues do you see as most pressing in the community?
MENDELSOHN: Diversification and growth of the local economy, while protecting and enhancing natural and historic resources.
COPPER ERA: What are your feelings on cooperation between local communities?
MENDELSOHN: I have seen and participated in cooperative efforts that went nowhere and in efforts that worked. Sometimes it is easier to accomplish things on behalf of the community by staying away from committees. I have tried it both ways — being part of committees and moving ahead on projects unilaterally — and I still work both sides of that dichotomy. I think Duncan has often gotten the short end of the stick on countywide efforts despite putting in the lion’s share of effort. Duncan is capable of developing a more independent plan and of cooperating robustly, at the same time, with other communities in the area. Personally, I enjoy very much having friendly, non-committee contacts with the creative, entrepreneurial folks in other places. Many of us already support each other, and we can do a lot more of that.
COPPER ERA: What major challenge do you see facing the community, and how would you address it?
MENDELSOHN: The Town of Duncan has potential as a destination that it has only just begun to realize. Several local people are dynamos in that evolving story, but we need more dynamos, and we need more people with financial resources to plow into new businesses and other endeavors. To date, we have not had a strategy for spelling out the opportunities here to a wider world. I hope to address that through a top-notch town website.
COPPER ERA: What positive changes are you hoping to achieve in our community, and how do you plan to make said changes?
MENDELSOHN: The Duncan Town Council and manager have restarted the committees process that got bogged down last year in internal conflicts. The council is now far more united on this mode of planning and action, so we can proceed. These committees, when they met earlier, attracted a surprising number of talented and resourceful people. They will do that again, and this time we will follow through.
COPPER ERA: What is the reason you decided to participate in local government?
MENDELSOHN: I have seen how a weak council can be overrun by destructive influences sapping a town’s energy. Also, my professional life was in program development and management on scales big and small, and I wanted to bring those skills to my town as a whole, not just to my business.