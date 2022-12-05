Rain doesn't fully douse Festival of Lights

The American flag is folded solemnly by members of the Clifton-Morenci Post 28 American Legion Color Guard at the onset of the 26th Annual Clifton Festival of Lights. The event took place Saturday, Dec. 3, on historic Chase Creek. Rain fell throughout the day and night. There was still a strong turnout of spectators.

The uniform of the day was heavy coats, hooded sweatshirts and umbrellas. It rained throughout the day in Clifton during the 26th annual Festival of Lights. It rained and rained and rained.

Members of the Clifton-Morenci American Legion Post 28 that led off the festival were perfect examples of those being rain-soaked and still answering the call to duty and performing beautifully.

No matter how much it rained or how dark it became, lightsabers were among the most favorite toys sold at the 26th Annual Clifton Parade of Lights, on Saturday, Dec. 3. Rain fell throughout the day and well into the night. It did not seem to bother youngsters as they splashed around the festival on historic Chase Creek.

