Rain doesn't fully douse Festival of Lights

The American flag is folded solemnly by members of the Clifton-Morenci Post 28 American Legion Color Guard at the onset of the 26th Annual Clifton Festival of Lights. The event took place Saturday, Dec. 3, on historic Chase Creek. Rain fell throughout the day and night. There was still a strong turnout of spectators.
No matter how much it rained or how dark it became, lightsabers were among the most favorite toys sold at the 26th Annual Clifton Parade of Lights, on Saturday, Dec. 3. Rain fell throughout the day and well into the night. It did not seem to bother youngsters as they splashed around the festival on historic Chase Creek.
The uniform of the day was heavy coats, hooded sweatshirts and umbrellas. It rained throughout the day in Clifton during the 26th annual Festival of Lights. It rained and rained and rained.
Members of the Clifton-Morenci American Legion Post 28 that led off the festival were perfect examples of those being rain-soaked and still answering the call to duty and performing beautifully.
Surprisingly, despite the wet weather a decent-sized crowd of folks attended the festival from later afternoon and into the evening to catch the festival’s main attraction, the Parade of Lights. There were 16 float entries and everyone drew cheers and appreciation from the crowds lining historic Chase Creek.
The street is narrow as it originally accommodated horse-drawn vehicles. That fact has resulted in modern day parade spectators being quite up close and personal to each parade entry.
On the plus side, despite the steady rain, a great many people stood on the elevated sidewalks rain to see the yearly Christmas holiday spectacle. The event was a very welcome return of the event. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of the festival, the town of Clifton implemented a home decoration contest.
Of course, there was much more to the festival via vendors the favorites being those offering food. One family did a brisk business selling Mexican food. The Morenci Lions Club had plenty of customers wanting hamburgers. The Greenlee Democratic Party booth had many folks waiting line for churros, coffee and hot chocolate.
As soon as the parade ended. Around 7:15 p.m., most people headed for home.
How many attended the festival? There is a big parking lot adjacent to the Circle K convenience store across the highway (U.S. 191) from the festival area. It was packed, as was the American Legion parking lot, about 100 yards from the festival. The same went for parking at the Clifton Train Depot, about a quarter mile from the festival.
Vehicles were also parked for hundreds of yards along one side of the highway.
Results of parade entry winners were not available immediately following the event.