CLIFTON — While the past week brought some much-needed moisture to the southeast corner of the state, the prognosis isn’t great for a stellar monsoon season.
AccuWeather is reporting storm activity this week in parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah, but other parts of the state will remain dry.
“The delay in the start of the monsoon has led to numerous locations experiencing below normal precipitation levels since June 1,” AccuWeather reported.
“Phoenix and Flagstaff, Ariz., have received less than 25 percent of their normal rainfall since the beginning of June. As of Aug. 1, Salt Lake City has only received 35 percent.”
For Phoenix it was the sixth-hottest July on record, and the city received only 3.19 inches of rain, more than an inch below normal. Going into fall, it’s looking less likely there will be a strong monsoon season, though there will still be some moisture, AccuWeather said.
“The Southwest monsoon is forecast to end on time in September, but a dry remainder of the fall season is not in the cards. Across the region, one or two flooding events are possible as tropical moisture is pulled in from the eastern Pacific Ocean.”
As of Saturday, Aug. 3, only two days in August are predicted to see rain in the Clifton area, according AccuWeather.
AccuWeather reported that a strong snowpack for the winter will have the greatest effect on drought conditions moving into 2020.
This and other weather analysis can be found online at https://www.accuweather.com/.