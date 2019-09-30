DUNCAN — This month, rainwater harvesting is the topic of discussion for the Greenlee County Master Gardener Program.
“Due to popular request, we will be hosting a rainwater harvesting workshop here at the Cooperative Extension office,” said Program Coordinator Bill Cook. “Rainwater harvesting methods vary. It can be as simple as moving a little soil around to direct flows and building basins to soak into, or one can go high tech, storing collected water to be distributed through an automated system, and many variations in between.
“Join us for this informative class, to learn the particulars of each method and to determine which method will work best for you. No matter how you go about it, a small amount of precipitation can add up to a surprising amount of water.”
The class will be held Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension Office in Duncan. The class will contain a field trip to see methods of rainwater harvesting in Duncan and York. The class is free to those enrolled in the Master Gardener Program and a $10 class fee for the general public.
For more information about this and other workshops in the Master Gardener series contact Bill Cook at 928-359-2261 or wrc@email.arizona.edu.