CLIFTON — It was a brisk meeting of the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors last week that saw the appointment of a new county manager.
Derek Rapier was appointed the next Greenlee County administrator following an executive session. He replaces former administrator Kay Gayle, who retired after decades of service last month.
Rapier had been training for the position as the assistant county administrator and had prior experience with the county having been the previous Greenlee County attorney.
Supervisor Ron Campbell described the transition as smooth.
“I’m really glad we followed the policies and procedures,” he said.
In other action, the board approved a donation of $1,500 to the upcoming Hispanic Heritage celebration. Supervisor David Gomez thanked organizer Mike Andazola for bringing the event to Greenlee County.
“I appreciate the transparency your 501c3 has exhibited,” Supervisor Richard Lunt added.
“We feel this will be a successful deal for the Hispanic community,” Andazola said.
He also discussed with the board ways the money may be used to target scholarships for Greenlee County youths in the future.
Full agenda and meeting dates for the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors can be found online at https://www.co.greenlee.az.us/.