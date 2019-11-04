MORENCI — This Saturday marks the return of the third annual Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk.
In order to prevent more tragedies and remember lost loved ones, organizers invite the community to join in Saturday, Nov. 9, in a memorial ceremony with stories of loved ones, followed by a balloon release and a 2.1-mile low-impact walk that begins and ends at the Morenci High School football field. Lunch is provided to walkers.
“All of you have helped make this event an awesome success in the past, and I hope that you can all participate with us again. Please help us to spread the word by sharing this with your friends, family, co-workers or posting in your locations,” organizer Ron Campbell said.
This year will also feature a 50/50 raffle to raise money for a Morenci scholarship in Denogean’s name.
“Above all, we hope and pray to make a difference,” Campbell said.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., with events to follow at 9:30 a.m.
For more information about the Coty Denogean Memorial Suicide Awareness Walk contact Ron or Theresa Campbell at 928-965-0949 or 602-762-0511.