MORENCI — There will be an opportunity to learn and to say goodbye to a Greenlee County community staple last month.
On Feb. 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Morenci Library will host “Reading and Reptiles” with local reptile enthusiast and self-proclaimed reptilist Terry Johnson.
Johnson, who is a regular in the region for holding presentations for local schools and organizations, will be hanging up the hat for local shows.
“This will be my final snake talk in Morenci, because my first day of retirement, after 30 years with the Morenci mine, takes place Feb, 2, 2020,” he said.
The event is free for all ages, with no registration required. For more information contact the Morenci Library at 928-865-7042.